FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Talks Recording OZZY OSBOURNE's Scream Album At Copenhagen Guitar Show Clinic; Video Available

Firewind guitarist Gus G. recently held a guitar clinic at the Copenhagen Guitar Show in Copenhagen, Denmark. Durin the clinic he looked back on recording guitars for Ozzy Osbourne's 2010 album, Scream. Check out the clinic footage below.

Gus: "Of course, when you're there, you can't help but think of all the guys that were there in that band (Randy Rhoads, Jake E. Lee, Zakk Wylde). You're, like, 'Oh my God. How are we gonna release this? How can that thing compare to any of that?' So it's always there; that ghost is there somehow. But at the end of the day, you just do your best. It is what it is for the time being. I look at music albums as photo albums, in a way, of your life and where you are at a certain point, how your playing is, how your style is, how your feelings come out. At the end of the day you do what you can do for the time being, and then you obviously want to get better for the next album."