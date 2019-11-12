FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. - Three Symmetrical Scales You Should Know; Video

Firewind guitarist/mastermind, Gus G. (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), has released the video below, showing three examples of symmetrical scales that are used often in heavy metal:

- the diminished scale

- the half diminished scale (aka the half-whole or whole-half scale)

- the whole tone scale

Says Gus: "There’s obviously many ways to utilize these ideas. Feel free to get creative & come up with your own licks!"