FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. - Three Symmetrical Scales You Should Know; Video
November 12, 2019, 26 minutes ago
Firewind guitarist/mastermind, Gus G. (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), has released the video below, showing three examples of symmetrical scales that are used often in heavy metal:
- the diminished scale
- the half diminished scale (aka the half-whole or whole-half scale)
- the whole tone scale
Says Gus: "There’s obviously many ways to utilize these ideas. Feel free to get creative & come up with your own licks!"