FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. - Three Symmetrical Scales You Should Know; Video

November 12, 2019, 26 minutes ago

news heavy metal riff notes gus g. firewind

FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. - Three Symmetrical Scales You Should Know; Video

Firewind guitarist/mastermind, Gus G. (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), has released the video below, showing three examples of symmetrical scales that are used often in heavy metal:

- the diminished scale
- the half diminished scale (aka the half-whole or whole-half scale)
- the whole tone scale

Says Gus: "There’s obviously many ways to utilize these ideas. Feel free to get creative & come up with your own licks!"



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD – “Stay Clean” (Live At Friars, 1979) (BMG)

MOTÖRHEAD – “Stay Clean” (Live At Friars, 1979) (BMG)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews