FIREWIND - GUS G. Scouts Filming Locations In New Video

Firewind guitarist Gus G. and director Panagiotis Kountouras recently went to check out a couple of locations in Thessaloniki, Greece for the upcoming Firewind videos. See the result in the following clip:

Firewind, featuring former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G., recently announcd its new lineup. A new studio album will be released in 2020. A message from the band follows:

"We’ve been pretty quiet about the new album but we’ll cut right to the chase. After many years, Bob Katsionis is stepping down from the ongoing touring lifestyle and focus on his work as a producer / studio engineer as well as his own projects. We’ve also parted ways with Henning Basse due to personal reasons that will prevent him from completing the upcoming album touring cycle and continuing with the band overall. We thank them both for their time and contributions to Firewind. There’s absolutely no bad blood here, the guys are part of our legacy and we wish them best of luck for the future."

"While this was a big challenge for us, it is a change that needed to happen in order for the band to continue. This is a rebirth of Firewind and a new chapter in our musical history."

"At the same time we’d like to welcome new singer Herbie Langhans (Avantasia, ex- Sinbreed). Herbie is a hell of a singer and his powerful style breathes new life on our new material but also on our back catalogue. He recently completed the vocals for our ninth studio album, which is due later this year."

"We’re very excited to finally reveal the upcoming album and share the new sounds with you! Stay tuned as more announcements coming real soon!"

Firewind and Primal Fear will support Symphony X on their 25th Anniversary North American tour. The 28-date trek will kick off in Englewood, NJ on May 14 and make stops in Montreal, Cleveland and Austin before concluding on June 17 at The Masquerade in Atlanta.

May

14 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

15 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (MA)

16 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts

18 - Montreal, QUE - Cafe Campus

20 - Quebec City, QUE - Imperial

21 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

22 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

31 - Vancouver, BC - The Venue

June

1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

3 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

6 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

7 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

11 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

12 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

15 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater

16 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade