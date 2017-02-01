FIREWIND – Immortals Enters Charts

Greek melodic power metal masters Firewind have released their 8th studio album, Immortals, which has managed to enter sales charts internationally as follows:



Greece: # 6

Germany: # 72

Switzerland: # 45

Belgium (Wallonia): # 98

USA / Top New Artist Albums: #22

USA / Current Hard Music Albums: #34

Immortals marks the first time Firewind used an outside co-producer, working with Dennis Ward (Unisonic, Pink Cream 69), who not only engineered, mixed and mastered the album, but also co-wrote it together with Gus G. Next to the standard jewel case CD and Digital Download formats, “Immortals” is also released as LP on 180gr vinyl with a poster as well as the entire album on CD as bonus. Additionally, there is also a limited edition Mediabook CD with expanded booklet, three stickers and a bonus track.

Immortals tracklisting:

“Hands Of Time”

“We Defy”

“Ode To Leonidas”

“Back On The Throne”

“Live And Die By The Sword”

“Wars Of Ages”

“Lady Of 1000 Sorrows”

“Immortals”

“Warriors And Saints”

“Rise From The Ashes”

“Back On The Throne” lyric video:

Track-by-track video:

“Hands Of Time”:

EPK (Electronic Press Kit) :

Firewind tour dates are listed below.

Europe & UK with special guests Manimal and Scar Of The Sun:

February

15 - Glasgow, Scotlan - Audio

16 - Manchester, England - Academy 3

17 - Sheffield, England - Corporation

18 - Wolverhampton, England - Slade Rooms

19 - London, England - Underworld

21 - Southampton, England - Engine Rooms

22 - Paris, France - Backstage by the Mills

23 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

25 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

26 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

27 - München, Germany - Feierwerk

28 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

March

1 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

2 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

European Festivals:

June

16 - Duisburg, Germany - Rage Against Racism

July

13-15 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head

August

9-12 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock

September

8 - Olen, Belgium - Olensfest

Firewind lineup:

Henning Basse - Vocals

Gus G. - Guitar

Petros Christo - Bass

Bob Katsionis - Keyboards

Jo Nunez - Drums