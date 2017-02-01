FIREWIND – Immortals Enters Charts
February 1, 2017, 2 hours ago
Greek melodic power metal masters Firewind have released their 8th studio album, Immortals, which has managed to enter sales charts internationally as follows:
Greece: # 6
Germany: # 72
Switzerland: # 45
Belgium (Wallonia): # 98
USA / Top New Artist Albums: #22
USA / Current Hard Music Albums: #34
Immortals marks the first time Firewind used an outside co-producer, working with Dennis Ward (Unisonic, Pink Cream 69), who not only engineered, mixed and mastered the album, but also co-wrote it together with Gus G. Next to the standard jewel case CD and Digital Download formats, “Immortals” is also released as LP on 180gr vinyl with a poster as well as the entire album on CD as bonus. Additionally, there is also a limited edition Mediabook CD with expanded booklet, three stickers and a bonus track.
Immortals tracklisting:
“Hands Of Time”
“We Defy”
“Ode To Leonidas”
“Back On The Throne”
“Live And Die By The Sword”
“Wars Of Ages”
“Lady Of 1000 Sorrows”
“Immortals”
“Warriors And Saints”
“Rise From The Ashes”
“Back On The Throne” lyric video:
Track-by-track video:
“Hands Of Time”:
EPK (Electronic Press Kit) :
Firewind tour dates are listed below.
Europe & UK with special guests Manimal and Scar Of The Sun:
February
15 - Glasgow, Scotlan - Audio
16 - Manchester, England - Academy 3
17 - Sheffield, England - Corporation
18 - Wolverhampton, England - Slade Rooms
19 - London, England - Underworld
21 - Southampton, England - Engine Rooms
22 - Paris, France - Backstage by the Mills
23 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
25 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
26 - Budapest, Hungary - A38
27 - München, Germany - Feierwerk
28 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
March
1 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast
2 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
European Festivals:
June
16 - Duisburg, Germany - Rage Against Racism
July
13-15 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head
August
9-12 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock
September
8 - Olen, Belgium - Olensfest
Firewind lineup:
Henning Basse - Vocals
Gus G. - Guitar
Petros Christo - Bass
Bob Katsionis - Keyboards
Jo Nunez - Drums