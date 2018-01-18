FIREWIND Keyboardist / Guitarist BOB KATSIONIS Announces New Solo Album Available On Icon-Disc; First Track Available For Streaming

Greek multi-instrumentalist, producer, video director and composer Bob Katsionis returns with his 5th solo album called Prognosis & Synopsis, making both a Synopsis (summary) of his solo career so far and a Prognosis (prediction) of where he is going to move musically in the future. The new album consists of 10 songs that were composed/recorded over a period of 15 days during August of 2017.

Katsionis: “It was a blast of inspiration. Last August, and after finishing my duty with German power metallers Serious Black, I was suddendly found with one month free in my hands after four or five years where I was constantly working in my studio, touring and recording other projects. So I had some wonderful vacation time in Greece and then I was sitting all day home playing games and watching movies. And suddendly... my mind cleared. I decided to start my own record label, Symmetric Records, and finally work on the Icon-Disc project that's been on my mind since the birth of Smartphones. And of course, play some music for my own. So, everyday I was just sitting on my Korg Kronos jamming, then take a break to play some Virtual Reality games to help me travel to different worlds, get some inspiration and give time to my music to grow inside of me and then back on my studio to record. I feel like this album is the most sincere, compact and mature work so far and represents me and my art at a 100% while leaving a bright promise for the future.”

The new album was recorded at Sound Symmetry Studio by Katsionis, who played all the instruments except for the drums, which were laid down by Vangelis Moraitis. The artwork was created by French artist Aurelien Police, who also did the Rest In Keys album cover.

Prognosis & Synopsis will be available on February 17th. Check out the Bandcamp widget below for a preview and to pre-order.