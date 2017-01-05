FIREWIND Launch Track-By-Track Video For Upcoming Immortals Album

Greek melodic power metal masters Firewind, the group led by guitar-wizard and Ozzy Osbourne band member Gus G., will release their eighth studio album, Immortals, on January 20th via the band’s longtime label partner Century Media Records in Europe and in North America via AFM Records. A track-by-track video for the upcoming release can be found below.

Gus G. previously commentet on Immortals, the band’s first concept album, and its artwork (which can be seen below): “Since we're from Greece, we thought it would be a cool idea to make a concept of Greek history and heritage. So, on this album we focused on the legendary battles of Thermopylae and Salamis during the 2nd Persian invasion of Greece in 480 BC. The artwork was once again created by our longtime collaborator, Gustavo Sazes and we feel it reflects the vibe we tried to capture on this album - Epic, Powerful, Glorious, Everlasting.”

Immortals marks the first time Firewind used an outside co-producer, working with Dennis Ward (Unisonic, Pink Cream 69), who not only engineered, mixed and mastered the album, but also co-wrote it together with Gus G.

Next to the standard jewel case CD and Digital Download formats, Immortals will also be released as LP on 180gr vinyl with a poster as well as the entire album on CD as bonus. Additionally, there will also be a limited edition Mediabook CD with expanded booklet, a bonus track and 3 stickers.

Immortals tracklisting:

“Hands Of Time”

“We Defy”

“Ode To Leonidas”

“Back On The Throne”

“Live And Die By The Sword”

“Wars Of Ages”

“Lady Of 1000 Sorrows”

“Immortals”

“Warriors And Saints”

“Rise From The Ashes”

Track-by-track video:

“Ode To Leonidas” video:

“Hands Of Time”:

EPK (Electronic Press Kit) :

In order to support the release of Immortals, Firewind are set to hit the road across Europe and the UK. Those dates as well as some first festival dates confirmed for 2017.

Europe & UK with special guests Manimal and Scar Of The Sun:

February

15 - Glasgow, Scotlan - Audio

16 - Manchester, England - Academy 3

17 - Sheffield, England - Corporation

18 - Wolverhampton, England - Slade Rooms

19 - London, England - Underworld

21 - Southampton, England - Engine Rooms

22 - Paris, France - Backstage by the Mills

23 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

25 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

26 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

27 - München, Germany - Feierwerk

28 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

March

1 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

2 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

European Festivals:

June

16 - Duisburg, Germany - Rage Against Racism

July

13-15 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head

August

9-12 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock

September

8 - Olen, Belgium - Olensfest

Firewind lineup:

Henning Basse - Vocals

Gus G. - Guitar

Petros Christo - Bass

Bob Katsionis - Keyboards

Jo Nunez - Drums