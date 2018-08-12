FIREWIND - Live At Wacken Open Air 2018 Video Recap Available

Firewind, featuring former Ozzy osbourne guitar lord Gus G., has posted the following update:

"We just wrapped up the Immortals World Tour 2017-2018 with an epic show at the world’s biggest metal festival aka Wacken Open Air! Here’s a video recap. Thank you all for your support!"

Gus G. recently guested on The Classic Metal Show and discussed his band as well as life during and after working with The Prince Of Darkness. Check it out below.

Gus returns to the UK this fall. Check out a video trailer below, and get tickets here.

Says Gus: "Can’t wait to play my first solo UK headline tour in three years and visiting new places too! See you in October!"

Fearless UK tour dates:

October

13 - Pontypridd, UK - Muni Arts Center

14 - London, UK - Underworld

15 - Grimsby, UK - Yardbirds

16 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

17 - Bilston, UK - Robin

18 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

November

16 - Motherwell, UK - Firestorm Rocks Festival

Gus G. recently released a playthrough video for "Thrill Of The Chase", featured on his new album Fearless, released back in April via AFM Records. Watch below.

Fearless is the successor to 2015’s Brand New Revolution and marks the Firewind mastermind’s first release since exiting Ozzy Osbourne’s band in 2017. On Fearless, Gus joins forces with vocalist/bassist Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69, Unisonic) and drummer Will Hunt (Evanescence, Black Label Society). Order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Letting Go"

"Mr Manson"

"Don't Tread On Me"

"Fearless"

"Nothing To Say"

"Money For Nothing"

"Chances"

"Thrill Of The Chase"

"Big City"

"Last Of My Kind"

Bonus tracks on digipak/vinyl:

"Little Ain't Enough"

"Aftermath"

"Fearless" video:

"Letting Go" video:

Track-by-track video: