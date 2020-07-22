FIREWIND Performs New Song "Overdrive" Live; Video
July 22, 2020, 16 minutes ago
Firewind's new self-titled album is out now via AFM Records. Order the album here, and watch the band perform the album track, "Overdrive", below:
“Firewind” boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.
Tracklisting:
"Welcome To The Empire"
"Devour"
"Rising Fire"
"Break Away"
"Orbitual Sunrise"
"Longing To Know You"
"Perfect Stranger"
"Overdrive"
"All My Life"
"Space Cowboy"
"Kill The Pain"
"Break Away" lyric video:
"Welcome To The Empire" video:
"Rising Fire" video:
EPK: