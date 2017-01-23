FIREWIND Release Behind-The-Scenes Footage From “Ode To Leonidas” Music Video
January 23, 2017, an hour ago
Greek melodic power metal masters Firewind, the group led by guitar-wizard and Ozzy Osbourne band member Gus G., have released behind-the-scenes footage from the making of their music video for “Ode To Leonidas”, which was shot with the iCODE Team (Kamelot, Devin Townsend Project, Moonsorrow) in Serbia. See the new footage and the official video below.
“Ode To Leonidas” behind-the-scenes:
“Ode To Leonidas” video:
Firewind released their eighth studio album, Immortals, on January 20th via the band’s longtime label partner Century Media Records in Europe and in North America via AFM Records.
Immortals marks the first time Firewind used an outside co-producer, working with Dennis Ward (Unisonic, Pink Cream 69), who not only engineered, mixed and mastered the album, but also co-wrote it together with Gus G.
Next to the standard jewel case CD and Digital Download formats, Immortals is also available as LP on 180gr vinyl with a poster as well as the entire album on CD as bonus. Additionally, there is a limited edition Mediabook CD with expanded booklet, a bonus track and 3 stickers.
Immortals tracklisting:
“Hands Of Time”
“We Defy”
“Ode To Leonidas”
“Back On The Throne”
“Live And Die By The Sword”
“Wars Of Ages”
“Lady Of 1000 Sorrows”
“Immortals”
“Warriors And Saints”
“Rise From The Ashes”
“Back On The Throne” lyric video:
Track-by-track video:
“Hands Of Time”:
EPK (Electronic Press Kit) :
Firewind tour dates are listed below.
Europe & UK with special guests Manimal and Scar Of The Sun:
February
15 - Glasgow, Scotlan - Audio
16 - Manchester, England - Academy 3
17 - Sheffield, England - Corporation
18 - Wolverhampton, England - Slade Rooms
19 - London, England - Underworld
21 - Southampton, England - Engine Rooms
22 - Paris, France - Backstage by the Mills
23 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
25 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
26 - Budapest, Hungary - A38
27 - München, Germany - Feierwerk
28 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
March
1 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast
2 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
European Festivals:
June
16 - Duisburg, Germany - Rage Against Racism
July
13-15 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head
August
9-12 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock
September
8 - Olen, Belgium - Olensfest
Firewind lineup:
Henning Basse - Vocals
Gus G. - Guitar
Petros Christo - Bass
Bob Katsionis - Keyboards
Jo Nunez - Drums