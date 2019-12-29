FIREWIND's GUS G. Posts "Guitar Hangs" Video Featuring QUEENSRŸCHE's MICHAEL WILTON

Firewind guitarist / founder Gus G. (ex-Ozzy Osbourne) has updated his Fire TV YouTube channel with a new clip and the following update:

"This is a test video which hopefully can become a regular thing in the future if you guys dig it. Guitar Hangs is about hanging with other fellow guitarists and talk about gear, their influences, how they approach writing, show us some licks of theirs, etc. Let us know in the comments if you like this idea and who else you'd like to see me hang out with!"

Greece's Rock Pages recently released a new video interview Gus. An excerpt from the interview:

Q: Did you have in the back of your mind that at some point the Ozzy gig was going to be over?

Gus G.: "Of course I had. I will take you to my previous answer. Especially a gig like that - it's not something you take for granted. It was wild enough that it happened. Second, you can't say that this is it, I've made it. It wasn't my band, I was what they call a "hired gun". I was working for Ozzy and the Osbournes. He is a solo artist, he can change his band at any time. This is something that in my solo career I see that it can happen. You might not get along with someone, or have a different schedule they may want something else. When you are a solo artist you can wake up one day and say, 'I want to do something different, change my sound completely.' So, I had this in mind since the first day. From the very first moment. This makes you appreciate the whole thing in a different way."

Q: How much of a learning experience was Ozzy's band for you?

Gus G.: "I saw how the wheels turn in a very big level. Apart from ours. How these people operate in this level. How some people's behaviour change how people you don't know approach you... Who may want something from you... Maybe, you mature through something like that. At the same time you learn how... It's like you get an invisible shield... You learn how to protect yourself from some things specific people and behaviours. Apart from the musical aspect it was a great learning experience. We are talking about the behaviour and attitude. The business part, all that."

Q: Did anything leave a bitter taste from all that?

Gus G.: "No, nothing at all. No. First of all, I never imagined that I'd play... I'd play ball in this level. So, whatever came out of it was good."

Photo by Positive Grid