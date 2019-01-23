First IRON MAIDEN Singer PAUL MARIO DAY Performs Band Classics With Former Maiden Members TERRY WAPRAM, DOUG SAMPSON, TERRY RANCE, And DAVE SULLIVAN; Video

Marius Danielsen (Darkest Sins) has contacted BraveWords to share video footage filmed at legendary pub Cart & Horses in London, England - the place it all started for the beast that is Iron Maiden - on January 20th.

In the footage, Iron Maiden's first singer, Paul Mario Day (1975 - 1976), performs with other former Maiden members, including guitarist Terry Wapram (1977 - 1978) and his band Buffalo Fish, drummer Doug Sampson (1977 - 1979) and his band Airforce, guitarist Terry Rance (1975 - 1976), and guitarist Dave Sullivan (1975 - 1976).

In the clip below, Terry Wapram and his band Buffalo Fish perform the Iron Maiden classic "Wrathchild" with Paul Mario Day during soundcheck:

In the next video, Wapram and Buffalo Fish perform "Wrathchild" with Paul Mario Day at Cart & Horses:

Below, Paul Mario Day performs with Doug Sampson and his band Airforce. This is the full set from Cart & Horses:

In this next video Marius Danielsen performs the Iron Maiden classic "Prowler" with my Terry Wapram and Buffalo Fish:

Terry Wapram and Buffalo Fish performed the Maiden classic "Iron Maiden" with Paul Mario Day. Watch below:

And finally, Terry Wapram and Buffalo Fish performed "Wrathchild" a second time with Paul Mario Day: