First Official WHITESNAKE Book, The Purple Tour - A Photographic Journey, Shipping In December; Pre-Order Now

Rufus Stone Limited Editions has announced the publication of the first ever official Whitesnake book, The Purple Tour - A Photographic Journey.

In 2015 Whitesnake took their newest release, The Purple Album, around the world on The Purple Tour. Featuring epic re-workings of David Coverdale's Deep Purple songs and a raft of Whitesnake classics, the tour was one of the bands most successful and talked about in years.

Now this new, official limited edition release from Rufus Publications documents that groundbreaking tour. At 300 pages long and packed with exclusive behind the scenes photos, notes from the band and a song by song breakdown of the tour's epic setlist, this incredible tour is captured and documented with hundreds of amazing shots, taken mostly on the sold out UK leg of the tour.

Printed and bound in the UK, this LP sized, casebound photographic book will be released in two amazing limited editions and is the first official Whitesnake book.

The deluxe signed edition is individually numbered and signed by all the band members and features a 3D lenticular image on the front of the slipcase.

The standard edition is the same size, softcover bound and comes in a slipcase.

Both editions will be unique, case bound coffee table books, perfect for fans and collectors.You can find out more about the project here.

Order before November 9th to get your name in the book and for free worldwide delivery before Christmas 2017.

Click on the links below to pre-order:

- Standard Edition

- Signature Edition

- Bundle Edition

“It’s a fucking huge coffee table book about the size of a fucking huge encyclopedia, a historical photographic journey from the beginning of The Purple Album to the end of the last show in the UK in Sheffield. The book’s fucking beautiful to have.” - David Coverdale, Whitesnake