FIRST SIGNAL Featuring Ex-HAREM SCAREM Singer HARRY HESS Release "The End Of The World" Lyric Video

First Signal - the musical union between Harem Scarem vocalist Harry Hess and Swedish drummer/producer Daniel Flores - have released a lyric video for "The End Of The World", a track from the band's new studio album, Line Of Fire, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Born To Be A Rebel"

"A Million Miles"

"Last Of My Broken Hearts"

"Tonight We Are The Only"

"Walk Through The Fire"

"Never Look Back Again"

"Line Of Fire"

"Here With You"

"Need You Now"

"Falling"

"The End Of The World"

"The End Of The World" lyric video:

"Last Of My Broken Hearts":

"Born To Be A Rebel":

"Tonight We Are The Only" lyric video:

Lineup:

Harry Hess - lead vocals

Daniel Flores - drums and keyboards

Michael Palace - guitars

Johan Niemann - bass guitar

Darren Smith - background vocals