FIRSTBORNE Feat. CHRIS ADLER, JAMES LOMENZO Release "Roll The Dice"; Lyric Video
August 6, 2020, an hour ago
Drummer Chris Adler (ex-Lamb Of God) and bassist James Lomenzo (ex-Megadeth, White Lion, Lynch Mob) have joined forces for the new project, FirstBorne. The lineup is rounded out by singer Girish Pradhan (Girish And The Chronicles), and guitarist Myrone.
"“FirstBorne is a community. No one is to be excluded. It’s a soundtrack for all, meant to be a positive beacon in this dark time.”
FirstBorne's debut EP is available now. You can order a download or a Vinyl/CD/Cassette bundle here. Various formats are also available here, with a digital download also available via Bandcamp.
A lyric video for the song "Roll The Dice" can be found below.
FirstBorne EP tracklisting:
"Primordial"
"Anthem"
"Roll The Dice"
"Apocalypse"
"Hunter Hunted"
"Roll The Dice" lyric video:
"Primordial" lyric video:
"Anthem" lyric video: