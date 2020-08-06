FIRSTBORNE Feat. CHRIS ADLER, JAMES LOMENZO Release "Roll The Dice"; Lyric Video

Drummer Chris Adler (ex-Lamb Of God) and bassist James Lomenzo (ex-Megadeth, White Lion, Lynch Mob) have joined forces for the new project, FirstBorne. The lineup is rounded out by singer Girish Pradhan (Girish And The Chronicles), and guitarist Myrone.

"“FirstBorne is a community. No one is to be excluded. It’s a soundtrack for all, meant to be a positive beacon in this dark time.”

FirstBorne's debut EP is available now. You can order a download or a Vinyl/CD/Cassette bundle here. Various formats are also available here, with a digital download also available via Bandcamp.

A lyric video for the song "Roll The Dice" can be found below.

FirstBorne EP tracklisting:

"Primordial"

"Anthem"

"Roll The Dice"

"Apocalypse"

"Hunter Hunted"

"Roll The Dice" lyric video:

"Primordial" lyric video:

"Anthem" lyric video: