FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Announce The Great Collapse North American Tour; TOMBS, MOON TOOTH To Support
April 18, 2017, an hour ago
New Jersey metal act, Fit For An Autopsy, have announced The Great Collapse North American tour in continued support of their new LP of the same name. Support will come from Tombs and Moon Tooth. Dates kick off in early June and stretch through the first week in July. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 21st.
"We're happy to announce The Great Collapse North American tour," says vocalist Joe Badolato. "Tombs and Moon Tooth are sick live bands, and make for a fun mixed bill. A little different than our normal touring partners, but we're excited to play for some new fans. Lots of new songs on this one, and a few old ones we haven't pulled out in years."
Tour dates:
June
16 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
17 - Reading, PA - Reverb
18 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter
19 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
20 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn
21 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
23 - Austin, TX - Grizzly
24 - Houston, TX - Walters
25 - Dallas, TX - Curtain Club
27 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Half Room
28 - West Hollywood, CA - Roxy
29 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
30 - Chico, CA - Lost On Main
July
1 - Portland, OR - Analog
2 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
5 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
6 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room
7 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
8 - Cleveland, OH - Foundry
9 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory
Fit For An Autopsy released The Great Collapse on March 17th via Entertainment One (eOne) / Good Fight Music in North America and SPV overseas. Initial sales of the album landed the band on a variety of Billboard charts, some of which the first time in the band's career. The Great Collapse debuted at #6 Hard Music, #9 Indie, #16 Rock and #47 Current Top 200.
Artist Adam Burke was tapped to create the visually stunning cover art seen below.
Tracklisting:
“Hydra”
“Heads Will Hang”
“Black Mammoth”
“Terraform”
“Iron Moon”
“When The Bulbs Burn Out”
“Too Late”
“Empty Still”
“Spiral”
“Black Mammoth” video:
“Iron Moon”:
“Heads Will Hang” video:
(Photo - Bobby Bates)