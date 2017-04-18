FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Announce The Great Collapse North American Tour; TOMBS, MOON TOOTH To Support

New Jersey metal act, Fit For An Autopsy, have announced The Great Collapse North American tour in continued support of their new LP of the same name. Support will come from Tombs and Moon Tooth. Dates kick off in early June and stretch through the first week in July. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 21st.

"We're happy to announce The Great Collapse North American tour," says vocalist Joe Badolato. "Tombs and Moon Tooth are sick live bands, and make for a fun mixed bill. A little different than our normal touring partners, but we're excited to play for some new fans. Lots of new songs on this one, and a few old ones we haven't pulled out in years."

Tour dates:

June

16 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

17 - Reading, PA - Reverb

18 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

19 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

20 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn

21 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

23 - Austin, TX - Grizzly

24 - Houston, TX - Walters

25 - Dallas, TX - Curtain Club

27 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Half Room

28 - West Hollywood, CA - Roxy

29 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

30 - Chico, CA - Lost On Main

July

1 - Portland, OR - Analog

2 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

6 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

7 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

8 - Cleveland, OH - Foundry

9 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

Fit For An Autopsy released The Great Collapse on March 17th via Entertainment One (eOne) / Good Fight Music in North America and SPV overseas. Initial sales of the album landed the band on a variety of Billboard charts, some of which the first time in the band's career. The Great Collapse debuted at #6 Hard Music, #9 Indie, #16 Rock and #47 Current Top 200.

Artist Adam Burke was tapped to create the visually stunning cover art seen below.

Tracklisting:

“Hydra”

“Heads Will Hang”

“Black Mammoth”

“Terraform”

“Iron Moon”

“When The Bulbs Burn Out”

“Too Late”

“Empty Still”

“Spiral”

“Black Mammoth” video:

“Iron Moon”:

“Heads Will Hang” video:

(Photo - Bobby Bates)