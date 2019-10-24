FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Guitarist WILL PUTNEY Discusses Recording And Producing Your Own Band; Video

New Jersey six-piece, Fit For An Autopsy, will release their fifth studio album, The Sea Of Tragic Beasts, tomorrow, Friday, October 25, via Nuclear Blast Records worldwide and Human Warfare (Aus). In this new video, guitarist Will Putney talks about recording and producing your own band:

The Sea Of Tragic Beasts was once again produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by the producer/guitarist Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio in NJ.The artwork for the album was created by Adam Burke.

The Sea Of Tragic Beasts will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

* Clear with White splatter vinyl – (Limited to 1000)

* Light Blue/Black swirl vinyl (Limited to 750)

* Blue Merge splatter vinyl (Limited to 500)

Pre-order here.

The Sea Of Tragic Beasts tracklisting:

"The Sea Of Tragic Beasts"

"No Man Is Without Fear"

"Shepherd"

"Your Pain Is Mine"

"Mirrors"

"Unloved"

"Mourn"

"Warfare"

"Birds Of Prey"

"Napalm Dreams"

"Shepherd" video:

"The Sea Of Tragic Beasts" video:

"Mirrors" video:

The band's 26-date US tour will kick-off on October 24 in Brooklyn and will make stops in Atlanta, Austin and Los Angeles before concluding in Rochester on November 23.

Dates:

October

24 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus

25 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

26 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

27 - Frederick, MD - Café 611

28 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

29 - Nashville, TN - The End

30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

November

1 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

2 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

4 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live!

5 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

6 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

7 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

8 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

9 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewing Co.

10 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

12 - Portland, OR - Paris Theater

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

16 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

17 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

19 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

20 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

21 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

22 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

23 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

Lineup:

Joseph Badolato - Vocals

Patrick Sheridan - Guitar

Timothy Howley - Guitar

Will Putney - Guitar

Peter Blue Spinazola - Bass

Josean Orta Martinez - Drums