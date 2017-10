New Jersey metal act, Fit For An Autopsy, performed inside Bullhead City Circus at this summer’s Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany. Watch video of the band’s full set below.

Setlist:

“Hydra”

“Heads Will Hang”

“Iron Moon”

“Black Mammoth”

“The Jackal”

“Still We Destroy”

“Salt Wound”

“Absolute Hope Absolute Hell”