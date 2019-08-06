FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Offer Insight Into New Song "Mirrors"; Video
August 6, 2019, an hour ago
New Jersey six-piece, Fit For An Autopsy, will release their fifth studio album, The Sea Of Tragic Beasts, on October 25 via Nuclear Blast Records worldwide and Human Warfare (Aus).
The band offers some insight into their new song "Mirrors" in this new video:
Watch the official "Mirrors" music video below.
Producer, guitarist, principal songwriter and cofounder Will Putney comments, "You carry things with you, for better or worse. 'Mirrors' illustrates the darker side of this idea. It’s also a testament to how the decisions you make can have a resonating effect on the ones around you. Clearly this song was born out of a personal struggle, but in end it’s a reflection on the greater human condition of love and dependency; not being able to release yourself from the darkness around you. Our new record dives head-on into some difficult topics, 'Mirrors' is the the tip of the iceberg."
The Sea Of Tragic Beasts was once again produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by the producer/guitarist Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio in NJ.The artwork for the album was created by Adam Burke.
The Sea Of Tragic Beasts will be available in the following formats:
- CD Jewel
- Vinyl
* Clear with White splatter vinyl – (Limited to 1000)
* Light Blue/Black swirl vinyl (Limited to 750)
* Blue Merge splatter vinyl (Limited to 500)
Pre-order here.
The Sea Of Tragic Beasts tracklisting:
"The Sea Of Tragic Beasts"
"No Man Is Without Fear"
"Shepherd"
"Your Pain Is Mine"
"Mirrors"
"Unloved"
"Mourn"
"Warfare"
"Birds Of Prey"
"Napalm Dreams"
"Mirrors" video:
The band also announced they will hit the road this fall to support the release of The Sea Of Tragic Beasts. The 26-date US tour will kick-off on October 24 in Brooklyn and will make stops in Atlanta, Austin and Los Angeles before concluding in Rochester on November 23.
Dates:
October
24 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus
25 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
26 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
27 - Frederick, MD - Café 611
28 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
29 - Nashville, TN - The End
30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
November
1 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
2 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
4 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live!
5 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
6 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
7 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
8 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
9 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewing Co.
10 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
12 - Portland, OR - Paris Theater
13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
16 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
17 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
19 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
20 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
21 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
22 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
23 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
Lineup:
Joseph Badolato - Vocals
Patrick Sheridan - Guitar
Timothy Howley - Guitar
Will Putney - Guitar
Peter Blue Spinazola - Bass
Josean Orta Martinez - Drums