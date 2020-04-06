FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Release New Single "Fear Tomorrow"; Music Video Streaming

New Jersey six-piece, Fit For An Autopsy, have released a new single, "Fear Tomorrow", available on all digital platforms here. A video for the song can be found below.

Says the band: "When our tour was cancelled you came through for us by picking up merch and helping us get back on our feet. So as a way of saying thank you, we wrapped up a new one for you.

"We’ve got some new 'Fear Tomorrow' merch items in our stores:

- US

- Europe

- Australia

“'Fear Tomorrow', like all FFAA songs, is a reaction to the current climate we’re all (literally) stuck in. What have we done that’s brought us to this point, and what does the future hold if we keep repeating the same mistakes? It’s time to take a hard look at our systems and the value we place on a human life. Stay informed, and think about what you can do to ensure things don’t get worse. We’ll get off the podium now. Thanks for listening."

Lyrics:

It never ends

The rats that carry the plague

Withstand each passing wave

Gnawing through the resistance

Earth aches to open

And shed the surface

Hell will greet us with vengeance

Pits of devils

Send whispers through soil

All life is fleeting

Sickened servants

The common extinction

Of irrational beings

Paint the faces of messiahs upon the trees

Gods to graves to gods again or so it seems

Picturesque this poison

Blood is soon to follow

And with each dying day

Now you will learn to fear tomorrow

Fear Tomorrow

How they crawl

like serpents from their holes

Blissfully ignorant

The punishment is permanent

Fools will follow

Footsteps to the fire

Where hell will greet us with vengeance

Pits of devils

Send whispers through soil

All life is fleeting

Sickened servants

The common extinction

Of irrational beings

The eyes of hope

See nothing

Billions of corpses

Entombed in dirt

Swallowed by the salivating

Sewer mouth of the earth

Scars of timeless fractures

Shift in perfect form beneath our feet

Aligned to the ends of the falling sky

That couldn’t hold the air we breathe

Paint the faces of messiahs upon the trees

Gods to graves to gods again or so it seems

Picturesque this poison

Blood is soon to follow

And with each dying day

Now you will learn to fear tomorrow

Hell will greet us with vengeance

Hell will greet us with vengeance