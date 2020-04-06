FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Release New Single "Fear Tomorrow"; Music Video Streaming
April 6, 2020, an hour ago
New Jersey six-piece, Fit For An Autopsy, have released a new single, "Fear Tomorrow", available on all digital platforms here. A video for the song can be found below.
Says the band: "When our tour was cancelled you came through for us by picking up merch and helping us get back on our feet. So as a way of saying thank you, we wrapped up a new one for you.
"We’ve got some new 'Fear Tomorrow' merch items in our stores:
“'Fear Tomorrow', like all FFAA songs, is a reaction to the current climate we’re all (literally) stuck in. What have we done that’s brought us to this point, and what does the future hold if we keep repeating the same mistakes? It’s time to take a hard look at our systems and the value we place on a human life. Stay informed, and think about what you can do to ensure things don’t get worse. We’ll get off the podium now. Thanks for listening."
Lyrics:
It never ends
The rats that carry the plague
Withstand each passing wave
Gnawing through the resistance
Earth aches to open
And shed the surface
Hell will greet us with vengeance
Pits of devils
Send whispers through soil
All life is fleeting
Sickened servants
The common extinction
Of irrational beings
Paint the faces of messiahs upon the trees
Gods to graves to gods again or so it seems
Picturesque this poison
Blood is soon to follow
And with each dying day
Now you will learn to fear tomorrow
Fear Tomorrow
How they crawl
like serpents from their holes
Blissfully ignorant
The punishment is permanent
Fools will follow
Footsteps to the fire
Where hell will greet us with vengeance
Pits of devils
Send whispers through soil
All life is fleeting
Sickened servants
The common extinction
Of irrational beings
The eyes of hope
See nothing
Billions of corpses
Entombed in dirt
Swallowed by the salivating
Sewer mouth of the earth
Scars of timeless fractures
Shift in perfect form beneath our feet
Aligned to the ends of the falling sky
That couldn’t hold the air we breathe
Paint the faces of messiahs upon the trees
Gods to graves to gods again or so it seems
Picturesque this poison
Blood is soon to follow
And with each dying day
Now you will learn to fear tomorrow
Hell will greet us with vengeance
Hell will greet us with vengeance