FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Release "Warfare" Music Video Ahead Of European Tour

This Saturday, new Jersey six-piece, Fit For An Autopsy, will embark on a 28-date European tour in support of Thy Art Is Murcer alongside Carnifex, Rivers Of Nihil and I Am.

To celebrate the occasion, the band presents a brand new music video for their track "Warfare," off their latest album, The Sea Of Tragic Beasts, released last October through Nuclear Blast Records worldwide and Human Warfare (AUS).

Check out the new video below:

Find the band's tour itinerary here.