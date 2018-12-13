FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH And BREAKING BENJAMIN Wrap Fall US Arena Tour And Donate Over $250,000 To Charity

This past Tuesday (December 11th), Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin wrapped the Fall arena portion of the biggest North American co-headlining rock tour of 2018. The bands announced today, they have chosen to donate a portion of their ticket sales this fall to two charity organizations close to their hearts.

Five Finger Death Punch has donated $30,000 to VETPAW (Veterans Empowered to Protect African Wildlife). The mission of VETPAW is to end the illegal poaching of Rhinos, Elephants and other endangered species. VETPAW does this by utilizing the unrivaled skills and experience of highly trained combat veterans to form anti-poaching units, train local park rangers and support their communities.

Meanwhile, Breaking Benjamin has donated $30,000 to a charity they’ve supported for many years St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, whose mission is to help further research to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. With their Summer and Fall tours combined, Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin have now donated over $250,000 to charities in 2018.

The tours capped a massive 2018 year which saw both co-headliners release brand-new hard rock albums that topped the charts this spring. The multi-platinum Five Finger Death Punch released their seventh studio album, And Justice For None (May 18) debuting at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, and multi-platinum artists Breaking Benjamin’s sixth studio album Ember (April 2018) debuted at #3.

Due to fan-demand, Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin expanded their massive summer co-headlining North American Outdoor Amphitheater tour into Arenas this fall. Produced by FPC Live (Frank Productions), the tour featured special guests Nothing More and global 2018 breakout rock band Bad Wolves on the summer leg, while Bad Wolves, Swedish heavyweights In Flames and chart toppers From Ashes To New rounded out the Fall dates.

In 2018 year-end radio reports, Five Finger Death Punch was just named the #1 most-played artist on US Rock Radio in 2018, Bad Wolves came in at #3 and Breaking Benjamin harnessed the #9 overall spot on the list. Each artist on the summer and fall tours topped the Rock Radio charts this year. Five Finger Death Punch reached #1 with “Sham Pain,” and now has “When The Season’s Change” climbing the charts, Breaking Benjamin reached #1 with two new singles “Red Cold River” and “Torn In Two,” and Nothing More hit #1 with “Go to War.” Additionally, Bad Wolves went to #2 with “Hear Me Now” following their global #1 hit this year with "Zombie" while From Ashes To New is coming off a #2 hit and In Flames’ single “The Truth” peaked at #15.