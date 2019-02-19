FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Announce Select July U.S. Headlining Shows

Five Finger Death Punch have announced a series of new headlining U.S. shows and festival dates for July 2019. Special guests including In This Moment will support on select show dates. Five Finger Death Punch will also perform on a handful of major festival shows throughout the summer - see announced dates below. Tickets will go on sale February 22nd at 10:00 AM local time.

The quintet’s current single “When The Seasons Change” climbed to #3 at Rock radio this week. "When The Seasons Change” follows the success of the #1 hit single "Sham Pain" off their latest album And Justice For None. The group also recently released a new video--now the #1 Metal video on Apple-U.S.--for the album version of “Blue On Black”.

Five Finger Death Punch is currently in the studio working on the follow-up album to And Justice For None.

Dates:

July

11 – London, ON – Harris Part-Start.ca Rocks The Park

13 – Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

14 – Mansfield, OH – OH State Reformatory – Inkcarceration Festival

16 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

18 – Oshkosh, WI – Ford Festival Park – Rock USA

19 – Cadott, WI – CV Music Festivals – Rock Fest

20 – Sioux City, IA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

23 – Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory

24 – Binghamton, NY – Broome County Arena

26 – Gilford, NH – Band Of New Hampshire Pavilion

27-28 – Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion – IMPACT Music Festival