FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Announce Select July U.S. Headlining Shows
February 19, 2019, 37 minutes ago
Five Finger Death Punch have announced a series of new headlining U.S. shows and festival dates for July 2019. Special guests including In This Moment will support on select show dates. Five Finger Death Punch will also perform on a handful of major festival shows throughout the summer - see announced dates below. Tickets will go on sale February 22nd at 10:00 AM local time.
The quintet’s current single “When The Seasons Change” climbed to #3 at Rock radio this week. "When The Seasons Change” follows the success of the #1 hit single "Sham Pain" off their latest album And Justice For None. The group also recently released a new video--now the #1 Metal video on Apple-U.S.--for the album version of “Blue On Black”.
Five Finger Death Punch is currently in the studio working on the follow-up album to And Justice For None.
Dates:
July
11 – London, ON – Harris Part-Start.ca Rocks The Park
13 – Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
14 – Mansfield, OH – OH State Reformatory – Inkcarceration Festival
16 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater
18 – Oshkosh, WI – Ford Festival Park – Rock USA
19 – Cadott, WI – CV Music Festivals – Rock Fest
20 – Sioux City, IA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
23 – Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory
24 – Binghamton, NY – Broome County Arena
26 – Gilford, NH – Band Of New Hampshire Pavilion
27-28 – Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion – IMPACT Music Festival