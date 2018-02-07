FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Announce Select North American Tour Dates; Co-Headlining With SHINEDOWN; Video Trailer

Five Finger Death Punch have announced that they will be getting back on the road this spring for select North American co-headlining dates with past tour mates Shinedown to surround their performances at some of the biggest US spring festivals including Carolina Rebellion and Welcome To Rockville.

The bands are bringing along a very special support package: modern rock powerhouse Starset who will showcase songs from their latest release, Vessels and newcomers Bad Wolves who are currently dominating the rock and metal charts around the globe with their cover of The Cranberries’ “Zombie” which was released in memory of Dolores O’Riordan who was supposed to record guest vocals on the song the very day of her tragic passing. Proceeds will go to her three children.

5FDP and Shinedown are reuniting for this exclusive, short run for the first time since co-headlining their massive North American arena tour in fall 2016. The shows will kick off May 6th in Nashville, TN. Watch an exclusive tour preview below, and get ticket info here.

5FDP / Shinedown dates:

May

6 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

8 - Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY

10 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

11 - Westfair Amphitheatre - Council Bluffs, IA

12 - Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI *

14 - Salem Civic Center - Salem, VA

16 - Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL

17 - Ford Center- Evansville, IN

18 - Mark of the Quad - Moline, IL

20 - Alerus Center - Grand Forks, ND

30 - Casper Events Center - Casper, WY *

* - 5FDP & Bad Wolves only