FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Bassist CHRIS KAEL Celebrates Two Years Of Sobriety - "There's Plenty More Room On This Path To Share"

Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael recently posted the image and message below on his official Instagram page celebrating two years of sobriety. The official day of starting his new path was February 3rd, 2018.

Congratulations and best wishes to Chris from the BraveWords team.

In a new Metalshop TV interview discussing the band's new album, F8, Kael commented on his decision to get clean.

Kael: "To think that I was that close to death because I couldn't stop drinking, I couldn't stop doing blow, it was a really sobering thought - in sobriety, at that point - that I was that close to dying. So, thank God that last moment hit me, and I had that moment of clarity to call my buddy Greg and have him drive me to rehab. Had I not had that split-second decision to text him to get him to take me to rehab, I would not be here on this camera today."

Five Finger Death Punch have released a lyric video for the new song, "Living The Dream", featured on the band's eighth studio album, F8, out globally on February 28 and available for pre-order now. Watch the new clip below.

Fans who pre-order the album digitally will receive instant downloads of "Living The Dream", "Full Circle", and “Inside Out”. The album will be available in the following formats: CD, digital download, mastered for iTunes download, double gatefold vinyl and picture disc vinyl. The band also curated special F8 merchandise bundles of albums with exclusive t-shirts, hoodies and more available for pre-order now as well.

Says Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory: "We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band. We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever. It was a focused sober group recording, our most important album to date and without a question it shows.

This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically." Vocalist Ivan Moody adds, “This record to me is ‘absolution’ - everything I’ve done in my life has led up to this moment."

F8 was produced by Five Finger Death Punch with long time producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Slash, etc).

Tracklisting:

"F8"

"Inside Out"

"Full Circle"

"Living The Dream"

"A Little Bit Off"

"Bottom Of The Top"

"To Be Alone"

"Mother May I (Tic Toc)"

"Darkness Settles In"

"This Is War"

"Leave It All Behind"

"Scar Tissue"

"Brighter Side Of Grey"

"Making Monsters" (bonus track)

"Death Punch Therapy" (bonus track)

"Inside Out" (radio edit - bonus track)

"Living The Dream" lyric video:

"Full Circle" lyric video:

"Inside Out" video:

"Inside Out" lyric video: