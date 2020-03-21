FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Bassist CHRIS KAEL - "You've Really Got To Step Up When You're Going On After MEGADETH"

Speaking with Heavy 1, Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael revealed what it was like to find out that Megadeth would be supporting them on tour in Europe earlier this year. He also discussed the entrance of the new drummer, Charlie Engen (ex-Scale The Summit).

On Megadeth as support in Europe:

"I was a little nervous, I ain't gonna lie (laughs. Those dudes, they're legends, but they're current as well, the last record Dystopia (from 2016) is one of my favourite things they've ever done. And to have the opportunity and the pressure of the world watching right now: 'Alright, you guys are gonna do that, it's really lit a fire under our collective rear ends,' and you've really got to step up when you're going on after Megadeth."

Five Finger Death Punch recently wrapped up their European tour with Megadeth. The band have released this new video recapping shows in Vienna, Austria, Budapest, Hungary, and Sofia, Bulgaria.