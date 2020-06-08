FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Debut "A Little Bit Off" Music Video

Five Finger Death Punch have released the second official video from their new album, F8, for the track “A Little Bit Off” which is now Top 5 at Active Rock radio. The video was shot during lockdown in a deserted car-free Las Vegas where Ivan Moody is the only soul on a sidewalk usually crowded with people.

Having conceptualized the idea for the video, Zoltan Bathory explains: "Our new record F8 came out right at the exact moment COVID-19 smashed into western society and (naturally) all attention was diverted to the pandemic. It placed us in a difficult situation, where on one hand this is probably the best album we have ever made, on the other it felt insensitive to promote a record on full tilt boogie while people were dying all across the world, businesses closed down, and the economy went face down in a ditch. Since it affects all public events, and tours are cancelled for who knows how long, artists also became victims of the fallout. So we decided to make this video a snapshot of the unprecedented times and underline it with some humor to at least lighten the overall gloomy vibes. However, here we are today ready to release it... but thinking once again... is it insensitive to debut the video now that the world is on fire... I guess this will turn out to be the anthem for 2020... We are all “a little bit off today".

The band intends to head out on the road this fall, barring official restrictions imposed due to COVID-19. All dates can be found here.