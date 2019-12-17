FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Debut Official Music Video For New Single "Inside Out"

Five Finger Death Punch have released the official video for their new single, "Inside Out". The song is the first single from the band's eighth studio album, F8, out globally on February 28 and available for pre-order now. Watch the clip below:

Fans who pre-order the album digitally will receive an instant download of “Inside Out” along with two other new tracks before the release on February 28. The album will be available in the following formats: CD, digital download, mastered for iTunes download, double gatefold vinyl and picture disc vinyl. The band also curated special F8 merchandise bundles of albums with exclusive t-shirts, hoodies and more available for pre-order now as well.

Says Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory: "We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band. We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever. It was a focused sober group recording, our most important album to date and without a question it shows.

This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically." Vocalist Ivan Moody adds, “This record to me is ‘absolution’ - everything I’ve done in my life has led up to this moment."

F8 was produced by Five Finger Death Punch with long time producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Slash, etc).

Tracklisting:

"F8"

"Inside Out"

"Full Circle"

"Living The Dream"

"A Little Bit Off"

"Bottom Of The Top"

"To Be Alone"

"Mother May I (Tic Toc)"

"Darkness Settles In"

"This Is War"

"Leave It All Behind"

"Scar Tissue"

"Brighter Side Of Grey"

"Making Monsters" (bonus track)

"Death Punch Therapy" (bonus track)

"Inside Out" (radio edit - bonus track)

"Inside Out" lyric video:

Five Finger Death Punch also announced that they will kick off the second leg of their current US arena headline tour in April 2020, featuring special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail, as well as highly acclaimed newcomer Ice Nine Kills. The tour is co-produced by Frank Productions and Live Nation. See all dates below. Tickets on sale now.

Information on all tour dates including links to tickets and VIP packages can be found here.

Tour dates:

April

8 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

10 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Center

11 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheater

13 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

14 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

19 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

23 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

25 - Portland, OR - Veteran Memorial Coliseum

27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

29 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

May

3 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

5 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

6 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

12 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Center

15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

19 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate

20 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center