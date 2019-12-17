FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Debut Official Music Video For New Single "Inside Out"
Five Finger Death Punch have released the official video for their new single, "Inside Out". The song is the first single from the band's eighth studio album, F8, out globally on February 28 and available for pre-order now. Watch the clip below:
Fans who pre-order the album digitally will receive an instant download of “Inside Out” along with two other new tracks before the release on February 28. The album will be available in the following formats: CD, digital download, mastered for iTunes download, double gatefold vinyl and picture disc vinyl. The band also curated special F8 merchandise bundles of albums with exclusive t-shirts, hoodies and more available for pre-order now as well.
Says Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory: "We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band. We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever. It was a focused sober group recording, our most important album to date and without a question it shows.
This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically." Vocalist Ivan Moody adds, “This record to me is ‘absolution’ - everything I’ve done in my life has led up to this moment."
F8 was produced by Five Finger Death Punch with long time producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Slash, etc).
Tracklisting:
"F8"
"Inside Out"
"Full Circle"
"Living The Dream"
"A Little Bit Off"
"Bottom Of The Top"
"To Be Alone"
"Mother May I (Tic Toc)"
"Darkness Settles In"
"This Is War"
"Leave It All Behind"
"Scar Tissue"
"Brighter Side Of Grey"
"Making Monsters" (bonus track)
"Death Punch Therapy" (bonus track)
"Inside Out" (radio edit - bonus track)
"Inside Out" lyric video:
Five Finger Death Punch also announced that they will kick off the second leg of their current US arena headline tour in April 2020, featuring special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail, as well as highly acclaimed newcomer Ice Nine Kills. The tour is co-produced by Frank Productions and Live Nation. See all dates below. Tickets on sale now.
Information on all tour dates including links to tickets and VIP packages can be found here.
Tour dates:
April
8 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
10 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Center
11 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheater
13 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
14 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
18 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
19 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
23 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
25 - Portland, OR - Veteran Memorial Coliseum
27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
29 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
May
3 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
5 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
6 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
8 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
12 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
14 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Center
15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
19 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate
20 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center