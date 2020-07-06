FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Drummer CHARLIE ENGEN Guests On Minnesota Drummer Podcast; Video Available

Minnesota Drummer, a Minnesota drumming website, podcast, and video show that spotlights Minnesota drummers has released episode #11 of their video show / podcast featuring Five Finger Death Punch drummer Charlie Engen.

In this two-part episode, which can be viewed below, host Paul “The Rög” Rogne and Charlie discuss his multiple Top 10 chart debut release with FFDP – F8, how he has impacted the band and what future releases could look like, his history and education, drumming techniques, and much more. Each episode is loaded with performances by Charlie which illustrate his amazing ability that has earned him the nickname, “The Engine.”