FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Drummer JEREMY SPENCER Officially Leaves Band - "This Decision Has Been Weighing On Me For Months; And Now The Time Has Finally Come"

Five Finger Death Punch have announced today (December 18th) that after 14 years, drummer Jeremy Spencer will be leaving the band. After sitting out the fall leg of the group’s recent co-headlining tour with Breaking Benjamin, Jeremy underwent a second back surgery and will need a significant amount of time to recover; the band fully supports his decision.

“This decision has been weighing on me for months; and now the time has finally come,” explains Jeremy Spencer. “I started to play when I was 6 years old, and I feel fortunate that my body has provided me with several decades of doing what I love most: drumming. However, the rigorous physical wear and tear has got me to the point where I feel I can no longer deliver a performance that brings me satisfaction and joy. I feel the band deserves to get someone with the fire and energy, capable of delivering the performance that the fans deserve. Like you, I will be cheering them on to continue making great music as they tour the world and bring exciting shows to all our cherished fans.”

It’s been a massive year for Five Finger Death Punch, who are the #1 most-played artist on US Rock Radio for 2018 in year-end radio reports.

The group just released the new video for the blues rock song “Blue On Black”. Originally recorded by Kenny Wayne Shephard, “Blue On Black” follows the success of previous singles including the #1 hit “Sham Pain,” also off their seventh studio album, And Justice For None, which debuted at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 chart this past spring.

Last week, Five Finger Death Punch wrapped the biggest North American co-headlining rock tour of 2018 with Breaking Benjamin. With their summer and fall tours combined, the bands donated over $250,000 to charities in 2018.