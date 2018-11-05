FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Drummer JEREMY SPENCER To Miss Fall Tour; Temporary Replacement Announced

Five Finger Death Punch has announced that drummer Jeremy Spencer will be sitting out the Fall leg of their tour to undergo a second back surgery. Drum prodigy The Engine will be sitting in for him on The Fall run (dates below).

After a massive summer tour with electrifying performances and stage production in front of packed Amphitheaters nationwide, Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin will expand their co-headlining North American tour which will now take both artists into Arenas nationwide through Fall 2018. Produced by FPC Live (Frank Productions), the Fall Arena tour will once again feature 2018 breakout rock band Bad Wolves (select dates) with Swedish heavyweights In Flames on other select shows. Chart toppers From Ashes To New will offer support on all fall dates, while special guest Trap-Core DJ Felmax will bring his heavy beats to round out the night of entertainment.

For the fall tour, Five Finger Death Punch will donate a portion of their ticket sales to VETPAW (Veterans Empowered to Protect African Wildlife). The mission of VETPAW is to end the illegal poaching of Rhinos, Elephants and other endangered species. VETPAW does this by utilizing the unrivaled skills and experience of highly trained combat veterans to form anti poaching units, train local park rangers and support their communities.

Breaking Benjamin will donate a portion of ticket sales to a charity the band has longtime supported, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in an effort to help further research to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin 2018 Fall Arena Tour:

November

6 - Intrust Bank Arena - Wichita, KS

7 - Broadmoor World Arena - Colorado Springs, CO

10 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

12 - Save Mart Center - Fresno, CA

13 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

15 - Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR

17 - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse - Bozeman, MT

20 - Target Center - Minneapolis, MN

21 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

23 - Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, SD

24 - Resch Center - Green Bay, WI

26 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

27 - US Cellular Center - Cedar Rapids, IA

29 - Chesapeake Energy Arena - Oklahoma City, OK

December

1 - Verizon Arena - North Little Rock, AR

3 - Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center - Biloxi, MS

5 - CFE Arena - Orlando, FL

7 - Crown Center Coliseum - Fayetteville, NC

8 - Big Sandy Superstore Arena - Huntington, WV

10 - Times Union Center - Albany, NY

11 - Cross Insurance Arena - Portland, ME