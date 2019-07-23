FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Frontman IVAN MOODY Talks New Album - "As Artists, We Really Have To Experiment" (Video)

HardDrive Radio recently caught up with Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody backstage at Rock Fest 2019. During the interview below, Moody discusses the band's new album, which is currently in the works.

Moody: "We're of the understanding that we have our core fan base, and we're definitely gonna keep it old school, the way we've always done it. And we love metal - those are our grassroots - but at the end of the day, as artists, we really have to experiment. I'm a lover of music, so be it not me to just stamp the black-and-white thing and not take the chance to really do something creative. And I'm happy at the fact that my guys are in the same headspace."

Five Finger Death Punch has interrupted their recording sessions to do a short U.S. run of dates. Remaining dates are listed below.

July

23 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

24 - Binghamton, NY - Broome County Arena

26 - Gilford, NH - Band Of New Hampshire Pavilion

27-28 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion - IMPACT Music Festival