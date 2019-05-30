FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Frontman IVAN MOODY Talks Staying Sober, Getting Support From ROB HALFORD - "This Guy Is A Father To Me In Certain Ways"

Guesting on The Jasta Show, Five Finger Death Punch frontman opened up his well-documented battles with alcohol. Moody celebrated one year of sobriety in March.

Moody: "Rob (Halford / Judas Priest) is actually one of my - and I hate to put it this way - sober coaches. He's been sober now for almost 40 years, and when I went through recovery, and even my bandmates and I weren't talking, Halford was on the phone with me. I got two 10-minute phone calls a day, and Halford was one of them every single day. No matter where he was in the world, he picked up, he left me messages, he sent me cards. Jonathan Davis (Korn) was the same way. He was very supportive of me. And this was coming from a kid who grew up on Judas Priest and I'm turning around and this guy is a father to me in certain ways and very much a piece of who I am now."

Five Finger Death Punch are working on a new album, and have posted footage from their fifth day in the studio.

A message states: "We are exploring the art of “middle finger tapping” - Ivan demonstrates the Yoga technique “Adho Mukha Svanasana” - which we immediately had to censor so this account doesn’t get suspended - but all in all - the new record is coming along great!"

