FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Frontman IVAN MOODY’s Guitar Zero: Legends Of The Fail, Episode #4 Streaming
May 20, 2020, an hour ago
The latest episode in the new series, Ivan Moody’s Guitar Zero: Legends Of The Fail, can be seen below. Join Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody on his journey to learn to play guitar with new episodes each Wednesday.
"The lessons begin! This week Ivan jumps on the phone with shredder Andy James who shows Ivan the right way to hold a guitar pick."
Watch previous episodes below: