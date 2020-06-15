FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Frontman IVAN MOODY’s Guitar Zero: Legends Of The Fail, Episode #6 Feat. TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy Streaming
June 15, 2020, an hour ago
The latest episode in the new series, Ivan Moody’s Guitar Zero: Legends Of The Fail, can be seen below. Join Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody on his journey to learn to play guitar.
"This week Ivan has a video lesson with Matt Heafy (Trivium) who runs him through a couple of those all important basic warm ups."
Watch previous episodes below: