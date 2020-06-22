FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Frontman IVAN MOODY’s Guitar Zero: Legends Of The Fail, Episode #7 Feat. DOC COYLE Streaming
June 22, 2020, 12 minutes ago
The latest episode in the new series, Ivan Moody’s Guitar Zero: Legends Of The Fail, can be seen below. Join Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody on his journey to learn to play guitar.
"Ivan calls an old friend Doc Coyle of Bad Wolves who takes time out of a busy studio schedule to talk about organizing a few guitar lessons..."
Watch previous episodes below: