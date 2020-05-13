FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Frontman Launches New Video Series IVAN MOODY’s Guitar Zero: Legends Of The Fail; Episode #1 Streaming
May 13, 2020, 13 minutes ago
Presenting the brand new series, Ivan Moody’s Guitar Zero: Legends Of The Fail. Join Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody on his journey to learn to play guitar with new episodes each Wednesday.
On Episode #1, Ivan checks in with Tom Maxwell of HellYeah and gets advice that maybe he should take up cooking instead of playing guitar. Watch below: