FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist JASON HOOK On Touring With MEGADETH - "We Have The Utmost Respect For Them"

Ultimate Guitar caught up with Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook and discussed the band's European tour with Megadeth supporting them. Hook also talked about his growth as a guitar player. An excerpt is available below (This interview was conducted before Hook was forced to leave the current tour for medical reasons).

UG: How's the tour going?

Hook: "I mean, dude, it's, like, sold out, the whole thing. It's been incredible. I'm just a little guy from Canada, and the fact that the metal icons that are Megadeth are playing before us, it's kind of surreal. We have the utmost respect for them. I've known David Ellefson for a little while now, and I just met Dave Mustaine the other day, for the first time, and he was very sweet to me. We just talked about what he was going through and I was genuinely concerned because I care about people and I hate it when people get sick. But he walked me through what it feels like, and the symptoms he has to deal with, treatment wise. It was a really nice conversation and he was really sweet to me."

UG: Are there places you haven't ever played that you want to hit?

Hook: "Well, it'll never happen, but I would love to play Egypt and Vietnam. Those are just my own selfish little bucket-list places. I don't suppose there is a big rock venue in Egypt. But I'd like to do the Pacific Rim again, we haven't been there in a long time. Our popularity seems to be ramping up in South America so I think we're going there. It's a big world out there, we just have to find time to squeeze it all it."

Remaining Five Finger Death Punch European tour dates:

February

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatrazz

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportarena

Five Finger Death Punch have released a lyric video for the new song, "Full Circle", featured on the band's eighth studio album, F8, out globally on February 28 and available for pre-order now. Watch below.

Fans who pre-order the album digitally will receive instant downloads of the "Full Circle" and “Inside Out”, along with one more new track before the release on February 28. The album will be available in the following formats: CD, digital download, mastered for iTunes download, double gatefold vinyl and picture disc vinyl. The band also curated special F8 merchandise bundles of albums with exclusive t-shirts, hoodies and more available for pre-order now as well.

Says Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory: "We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band. We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever. It was a focused sober group recording, our most important album to date and without a question it shows.

This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically." Vocalist Ivan Moody adds, “This record to me is ‘absolution’ - everything I’ve done in my life has led up to this moment."

F8 was produced by Five Finger Death Punch with long time producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Slash, etc).

Tracklisting:

"F8"

"Inside Out"

"Full Circle"

"Living The Dream"

"A Little Bit Off"

"Bottom Of The Top"

"To Be Alone"

"Mother May I (Tic Toc)"

"Darkness Settles In"

"This Is War"

"Leave It All Behind"

"Scar Tissue"

"Brighter Side Of Grey"

"Making Monsters" (bonus track)

"Death Punch Therapy" (bonus track)

"Inside Out" (radio edit - bonus track)

"Full Circle" lyric video:

"Inside Out" video:

"Inside Out" lyric video:

Five Finger Death Punch will kick off the second leg of their US arena headline tour in April, featuring special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail, as well as Ice Nine Kills. The tour is co-produced by Frank Productions and Live Nation. See all dates below. Tickets on sale now.

Information on all tour dates including links to tickets and VIP packages can be found here.

April

8 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

10 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Center

11 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheater

13 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

14 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

19 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

23 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

25 - Portland, OR - Veteran Memorial Coliseum

27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

29 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

May

3 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

5 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

6 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

12 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Center

15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

19 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate

20 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center