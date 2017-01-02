FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist JASON HOOK - “Our New Record Is Finished”

January 2, 2017, 25 minutes ago

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook has posted the following to Instagram, revealing that the band have completed work on their new album, due later this year via BMG’s rock label, Rise Records. Stay tuned for album details, expected soon.

 

Five Finger Death Punch are scheduled to perform next on May 6th at Maximus Festival 2017, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.

