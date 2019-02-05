FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Inks Deal With Artist Group International

here is reporting that Five Finger Death Punch has signed with Artist Group International, the agency that's home to Metallica, Def Leppard and Rammstein.

Veteran rock agent Peter Pappalardo, who's roster includes Mötley Crüe, Megadeth and comedian Andrew Dice Clay will represent the five-man rock outfit created by singer Ivan Moody and guitarist Zoltan Bathory in 2005. The band was previously represented by WME.

"They are a bonafide arena headliner, and there aren't a ton of those in the rock world right now," said Pappalardo, who said the band is playing a mix of festivals and headline shows in 2019 with tour dates to be announced soon.

Confirmed Five Finger Death Punch live dates are listed below:

July

12 - Inkcarceration Festival - Mansfield, OH

18 - Rock USA - Oshkosh, WI

19 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI

27 - Impact Music Festival - Bangor, ME