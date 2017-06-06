FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Joined By TOMMY VEXT For “Wash It All Away” Performance; Video

The video below features Five Finger Death Punch performing the Got Your Six album track “Wash It All Away” at Germany’s Rock Am Ring/Rock Im Park festival. Ivan Moody invited Bad Wolves singer Tommy Vext (ex-Divine Heresy, Westfield Massacre) to perform the song with the band.

Five Finger Death Punch perform tonight (June 6th) at Alcatraz in Milan, Italy. Find the band’s live itinerary here.