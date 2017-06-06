FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Joined By TOMMY VEXT For “Wash It All Away” Performance; Video
June 6, 2017, an hour ago
The video below features Five Finger Death Punch performing the Got Your Six album track “Wash It All Away” at Germany’s Rock Am Ring/Rock Im Park festival. Ivan Moody invited Bad Wolves singer Tommy Vext (ex-Divine Heresy, Westfield Massacre) to perform the song with the band.
Five Finger Death Punch perform tonight (June 6th) at Alcatraz in Milan, Italy. Find the band’s live itinerary here.