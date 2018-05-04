FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Launch Lyric Video For New Song "When The Seasons Change"

Five Finger Death Punch have released the new song “When The Seasons Change”, marking one of the most infectious and melodic songs in their repertoire yet.

“This song is about loyalty, the kind of loyalty that doesn’t crumble in the face of adversity, which we have faced many times throughout our career and in our lives,” explains guitarist Zoltan Bathory. “This is a very human subject everyone can relate to and it is something this world can use more of.”

“When The Seasons Change” is off the group’s forthcoming album And Justice For None, which is due out May 18th. Listen to “When The Seasons Change” via the lyric video below.

With their customary airtight riffs, muscular grooves and seismic melodies, Five Finger Death Punch maintain their signature intensity, all while pushing themselves into new territories on And Justice For None.

For And Justice For None, the multi-platinum quintet - Ivan Moody (vocals), Zoltan Bathory (guitar), Jeremy Spencer (drums), Jason Hook (guitar) and Chris Kael (bass) - hunkered down in their home base of Las Vegas with longtime producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed) behind the board a year after Got Your Six. In the studio, the group collectively stepped up their game as a unit.

“We just understand each other so well,” says Jeremy Spencer. “There’s a huge level of respect on both sides. He gets the best out of us.”

The album is available for digital and physical pre-order here.

Tracklistings and artwork for standard and deluxe editions of And Justice For None follow.

Standard Album:

"Fake"

"Top Of The World"

"Sham Pain"

"Blue On Black"

"Fire In The Hole"

"I Refuse"

"It Doesn’t Matter"

"When The Seasons Change"

"Stuck In My Ways"

"Rock Bottom"

"Gone Away"

"Bloody"

"Will The Sun Ever Rise"

Deluxe Album:

"Trouble" (Bonus Track)

"Fake"

"Top Of The World"

"Sham Pain"

"Blue On Black"

"Fire In The Hole"

"I Refuse"

"It Doesn’t Matter"

"When The Seasons Change"

"Stuck In My Ways"

"Rock Bottom"

"Gone Away"

"Bloody"

"Will The Sun Ever Rise"

"Bad Seed" (Bonus Track)

"Save Your Breath" (Bonus Track)

"When The Seasons Change" lyric video:

"Sham Pain":

"Fake":

"Gone Away" video:

Find Five Finger Death Punch's complete live itinerary here.

(Photo - Jason Swarr)