FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - New Record In The Making; Day 10 (Video)
June 24, 2019, an hour ago
The new Five Finger Death Punch album is in the making. While guitarists Jason Hook and Zoltan Bathory are laying down guitar riffs in the studio - 5FDP's videographer Harry Reese pays a visit to vocalist Ivan Moody's Vegas house where he keeps most of his memorabilia.
Watch previous studio videos below:
Upcoming Five Finger Death Punch tour dates are listed below.
July
11 - London, ON - Harris Part-Start.ca Rocks The Park
13 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
14 - Mansfield, OH - OH State Reformatory - Inkcarceration Festival
16 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
18 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park - Rock USA
19 - Cadott, WI - CV Music Festivals - Rock Fest
20 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
23 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
24 - Binghamton, NY - Broome County Arena
26 - Gilford, NH - Band Of New Hampshire Pavilion
27-28 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion - IMPACT Music Festival