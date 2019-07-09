FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - New Record In The Making; Day 12 (Video)

The new Five Finger Death Punch album is in the making. A video for Day 12 is available below.

"We went to Jason Hook's home studio yesterday for a quick brush-up before we head out for a short 3 weeks tour... then back to the studio to work on the new record."

Watch previous studio videos below:

Upcoming Five Finger Death Punch tour dates are listed below.

July

11 - London, ON - Harris Part-Start.ca Rocks The Park

13 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

14 - Mansfield, OH - OH State Reformatory - Inkcarceration Festival

16 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

18 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park - Rock USA

19 - Cadott, WI - CV Music Festivals - Rock Fest

20 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

23 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

24 - Binghamton, NY - Broome County Arena

26 - Gilford, NH - Band Of New Hampshire Pavilion

27-28 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion - IMPACT Music Festival