FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – New Record In The Making; Day 4 Video Streaming
May 17, 2019, 41 minutes ago
Five Finger Death Punch are working on a new album, and have posted footage from their fourth day in the studio. According to Zoltan Bathory: “Behind every successful man, there is a woman rolling her eyes. Probably true. Anyway, this is day 4 in the studio, just like with Jekyll and Hyde - (when Ivan Moody left a voicemail and we made it into a song),here's another one he literally phoned in.”
Watch previous studio videos below:
Upcoming Five Finger Death Punch tour dates are listed below.
July
11 - London, ON - Harris Part-Start.ca Rocks The Park
13 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
14 - Mansfield, OH - OH State Reformatory - Inkcarceration Festival
16 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
18 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park - Rock USA
19 - Cadott, WI - CV Music Festivals - Rock Fest
20 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
23 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
24 - Binghamton, NY - Broome County Arena
26 - Gilford, NH - Band Of New Hampshire Pavilion
27-28 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion - IMPACT Music Festival