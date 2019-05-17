FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – New Record In The Making; Day 4 Video Streaming

Five Finger Death Punch are working on a new album, and have posted footage from their fourth day in the studio. According to Zoltan Bathory: “Behind every successful man, there is a woman rolling her eyes. Probably true. Anyway, this is day 4 in the studio, just like with Jekyll and Hyde - (when Ivan Moody left a voicemail and we made it into a song),here's another one he literally phoned in.”

Watch previous studio videos below:

Upcoming Five Finger Death Punch tour dates are listed below.

July

11 - London, ON - Harris Part-Start.ca Rocks The Park

13 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

14 - Mansfield, OH - OH State Reformatory - Inkcarceration Festival

16 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

18 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park - Rock USA

19 - Cadott, WI - CV Music Festivals - Rock Fest

20 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

23 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

24 - Binghamton, NY - Broome County Arena

26 - Gilford, NH - Band Of New Hampshire Pavilion

27-28 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion - IMPACT Music Festival