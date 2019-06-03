FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - New Record In The Making; Day 6 Video Streaming

Five Finger Death Punch are working on a new album, and have posted footage from their sixth day in the studio.

A message states: "Since we are uploading our progress almost daily ... you guys can post some questions here (below) and we will answer them in the upcoming videos."

Watch previous studio videos below:

Upcoming Five Finger Death Punch tour dates are listed below.

July

11 - London, ON - Harris Part-Start.ca Rocks The Park

13 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

14 - Mansfield, OH - OH State Reformatory - Inkcarceration Festival

16 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

18 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park - Rock USA

19 - Cadott, WI - CV Music Festivals - Rock Fest

20 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

23 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

24 - Binghamton, NY - Broome County Arena

26 - Gilford, NH - Band Of New Hampshire Pavilion

27-28 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion - IMPACT Music Festival