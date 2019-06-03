FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - New Record In The Making; Day 6 Video Streaming
June 3, 2019, 10 hours ago
Five Finger Death Punch are working on a new album, and have posted footage from their sixth day in the studio.
A message states: "Since we are uploading our progress almost daily ... you guys can post some questions here (below) and we will answer them in the upcoming videos."
Watch previous studio videos below:
Upcoming Five Finger Death Punch tour dates are listed below.
July
11 - London, ON - Harris Part-Start.ca Rocks The Park
13 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
14 - Mansfield, OH - OH State Reformatory - Inkcarceration Festival
16 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
18 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park - Rock USA
19 - Cadott, WI - CV Music Festivals - Rock Fest
20 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
23 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
24 - Binghamton, NY - Broome County Arena
26 - Gilford, NH - Band Of New Hampshire Pavilion
27-28 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion - IMPACT Music Festival