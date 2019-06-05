FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - New Record In The Making; Day 7 Video Streaming
June 5, 2019, an hour ago
Five Finger Death Punch are working on a new album, and have posted footage from their seventh day in the studio.
A message states:
“A lot of you asked about Professor Charlie ‘The Engine’ - Where we found him etc. So here’s the quick version of the story. Also - if you have more questions you can keep posting them. We’ll keep answering some of these in the upcoming daily videos.”
Upcoming Five Finger Death Punch tour dates are listed below.
July
11 - London, ON - Harris Part-Start.ca Rocks The Park
13 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
14 - Mansfield, OH - OH State Reformatory - Inkcarceration Festival
16 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
18 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park - Rock USA
19 - Cadott, WI - CV Music Festivals - Rock Fest
20 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
23 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
24 - Binghamton, NY - Broome County Arena
26 - Gilford, NH - Band Of New Hampshire Pavilion
27-28 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion - IMPACT Music Festival