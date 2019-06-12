FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - New Record In The Making; Day 8 Video Streaming
June 12, 2019, an hour ago
Five Finger Death Punch are working on a new album, and have posted footage from their eighth day in the studio.
A message states: "Recording sessions are going great. So far we tracked 7-8 songs - Ivan started dropping vocals on some of them ✊💥 This 💩 already sounds insane ✊💥 Good times ✊💥."
Watch previous studio videos below:
Upcoming Five Finger Death Punch tour dates are listed below.
July
11 - London, ON - Harris Part-Start.ca Rocks The Park
13 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
14 - Mansfield, OH - OH State Reformatory - Inkcarceration Festival
16 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
18 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park - Rock USA
19 - Cadott, WI - CV Music Festivals - Rock Fest
20 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
23 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
24 - Binghamton, NY - Broome County Arena
26 - Gilford, NH - Band Of New Hampshire Pavilion
27-28 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion - IMPACT Music Festival