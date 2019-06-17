FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - New Record In The Making; Day 9 (Video)

Five Finger Death Punch are working on a new album, and have posted footage from their ninth day in the studio.

A message states: "It’s story telling time... so how did the kids get on stage and why? We also find out that the optimal length for a tour leg is around 5 weeks - Otherwise it’s around 6 weeks when you start to get tired and annoyed - around 7 weeks you start thinking about killing your band members 🤣 - around week 8 you start planning - week 9 you pull into home depo to buy tarp and shovels... so we try to never go 10 weeks 🤣🤣🤣."

Watch previous studio videos below:

Upcoming Five Finger Death Punch tour dates are listed below.

July

11 - London, ON - Harris Part-Start.ca Rocks The Park

13 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

14 - Mansfield, OH - OH State Reformatory - Inkcarceration Festival

16 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

18 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park - Rock USA

19 - Cadott, WI - CV Music Festivals - Rock Fest

20 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

23 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

24 - Binghamton, NY - Broome County Arena

26 - Gilford, NH - Band Of New Hampshire Pavilion

27-28 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion - IMPACT Music Festival