FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - New Record In The Making; Day 9 (Video)
June 17, 2019, an hour ago
Five Finger Death Punch are working on a new album, and have posted footage from their ninth day in the studio.
A message states: "It’s story telling time... so how did the kids get on stage and why? We also find out that the optimal length for a tour leg is around 5 weeks - Otherwise it’s around 6 weeks when you start to get tired and annoyed - around 7 weeks you start thinking about killing your band members 🤣 - around week 8 you start planning - week 9 you pull into home depo to buy tarp and shovels... so we try to never go 10 weeks 🤣🤣🤣."
Watch previous studio videos below:
Upcoming Five Finger Death Punch tour dates are listed below.
July
11 - London, ON - Harris Part-Start.ca Rocks The Park
13 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
14 - Mansfield, OH - OH State Reformatory - Inkcarceration Festival
16 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
18 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park - Rock USA
19 - Cadott, WI - CV Music Festivals - Rock Fest
20 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
23 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
24 - Binghamton, NY - Broome County Arena
26 - Gilford, NH - Band Of New Hampshire Pavilion
27-28 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion - IMPACT Music Festival