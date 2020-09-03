FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - North American Tour With PAPA ROACH, I PREVAIL, ICE NINE KILLS Officially Cancelled

Five Finger Death Punch have officially cancelled their North American tour with Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills. A message from the band follows:

"To All Our Fans,

"We were really looking forward to get the green light for hitting the road in 2020. As it stands - and probably as no surprise to you - our fall tour with Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills unfortunately has to be cancelled. Rest assured, we are watching the situation very closely and we will be back on the road the moment it becomes possible. We hope to see you guys soon and in the meantime, follow us on social media for news, new music, special announcements, giveaways and all kinds of surprises.

"All tickets will be automatically refunded. For additional information about refunds, please visit www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com or wherever your ticket was purchased."

Five Finger Death Punch’s second instalment of their greatest hits, A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2, is now available for pre-order on CD and orange double vinyl, plus pre-release exclusive purple double vinyl and pre-release exclusive white double vinyl from Better Noise Music.

A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2 includes four previously unreleased tracks - "Broken World", a Steve Aoki remix of "Bad Company", a Joe Hahn remix of "Wash It All Away", a Felmax remix of "Trouble", and a new acoustic version of "Wrong Side Of Heaven".

Tracklisting:

"Blue On Black" [taken from And Justice For None]

"The Tragic Truth" [taken from American Capitalist]

"Broken World" [previously unreleased]**

"I Refuse" [taken from And Justice For None]

"The Pride" [taken from American Capitalist]

"Hard To See" [taken from War Is The Answer]

"When The Seasons Change" [taken from And Justice For None]

"Cradle To The Grave" [taken from The Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 2]

"Sham Pain" [taken from And Justice For None]

"M.I.N.E. (End This Way)" [taken from The Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 1]

"Hell To Pay" [taken from Got Your Six]

"Never Enough" [taken from The Way Of The Fist]

"Walk Away" [taken from War Is The Answer]

"Wrong Side Of Heaven" (New Acoustic Version – original version taken from Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 1)**

"Trouble" (Felmax Remix) – original version taken from And Justice For None

"Wash It All Away" (Joe Hahn Remix – original version taken from Got Your Six)**

"Bad Company" (The Five Finger Dim Mak Steve Aoki Remix) – original version taken from War Is The Answer)**

** Previously Unavailable