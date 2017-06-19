FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Perform With Singer TOMMY VEXT At Graspop Metal Meeting; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Five Finger Death Punch are finishing off their remaining European dates with Bad Wolves vocalist Tommy Vext filling in for frontman Ivan Moody.

Pro-shot video of the band, along with Vext, performing the songs “The Bleeding” and “Wash It All Away” at Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium on June 17th is available for streaming below:

Tonight (Monday, June 19th), Five Finger Death Punch will return to Tilburg, Netherlands to play a free show for any ticket holders from the now infamous 013 performance a week ago.

Said guitarist Zoltan Bathory, “Last Monday’s show was an avalanche of events largely out of our control. We could sit here all day and apologize but our fans in the Netherlands deserve better than that. They’ve stuck with us all these years and helped get us to where we are today. So, we managed to re-route our tour and come back to Tilburg and play a free show on our day off - because actions speak louder than words.”

